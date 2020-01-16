|
COLETTA, MICHAEL J.
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Michael John Coletta, a very awesome husband and uncle, passed away at the age of 71.
Michael was born in Providence on December 15, 1948 to Enrico and Elena Coletta of Cranston. He attended Cranston schools where the buddies that he made were close to him for the rest of his life. Michael graduated from Bryant College in 1971 and received a Masters in Business from George Washington University in 1973. He spent a long and distinguished career in the lighting industry, including founding MLite Associates. He was a proud member of the Italo-American Club, where he served on the board.
Michael loved challenges and competing. He was a runner, a golfer, a surfer, and a skier who converted to snowboarding in the early days. He worked on classic Austin Healey cars; he collected coins, cards, and records. He gardened and grew grapes, and in recent years had taken up furniture-making. He loved music and could party with the best of them. He played in the Blackstone Masters league every week until past his 70th birthday, when he was twice as old as most of the league, but could still compete with the young guys. He coached his nieces in North Providence youth basketball; he taught his nephews his low-post moves.
He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Sox, Celts, Friars, and Pats, and was lucky enough to cheer for the Patriots at many Superbowls with his nephews and friends. His is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn Donatelli, his brother John Coletta and wife Natalie, his sister Carol Wolf and husband Scott. His will be remembered forever by 11 nieces and nephews, 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020