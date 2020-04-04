Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Michael J. Coletti


1949 - 2020
Michael J. Coletti Obituary
COLETTI, MICHAEL J.
71, of North Providence RI, died peacefully with his wife by his side on April 1, 2020 at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield RI as a result of a long illness with frontotemporal dementia. He was born on January 23, 1949 to Rose (De Angelis) Coletti and James Coletti.
Michael leaves his wife Lynda Nagle; his daughter Cathy Coletti and son-in-law Adam Ward; his daughter Karen Kenney and son-in-law Justin Kenney; his son Steven Coletti and daughter-in-law Stacy Coletti; his stepdaughter Erin Nagle; his grandchildren Mason Steven Coletti, age 12, Maddox James Coletti, age 10, Karen Alexis Ward, age 4, and Xander Micheal Kenney, age 3. He is survived by three sisters Claudette Bardsley and brother-in-law Allen Bardsley; Maryjane Dimarzio and brother-in-law Ralph Dimarzio; Rosemary Feeney and brother-in-law Larry Feeney, and life-long friends Dennis and Linda Ziroli. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A public Catholic celebration of life will be announced at a later date when it is safe for people to be in large groups.
For the full obituary please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
