Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
EANNARINO, MICHAEL J.
95, of Cranston passed away peacefully Friday June 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. He was born in Providence. A son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Lombardi) Eannarino.
He was the beloved husband for 68 years of Mary (Soscia) Eannarino.
Mr. Eannarino was an accountant and Department of the Navy Auditor. He was a proud WWII United States Army Air Corps Veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Charlene Warren and husband Bill Warren, Denise Judge and husband Bobby Judge. He was the brother of the late Philip, Anthony, Josephine and Matthew Eannarino.
His funeral and VISITATION will be held Thursday morning 8:45–10:15 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the RI Chapter 245 Waterman Street Suite # 306 Providence, RI 02906. Online condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
