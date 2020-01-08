Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
FRIEND, MICHAEL J.
78, of Cranston passed January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Doris (Chabot) Friend; father of John Friend and partner Bradley Cruz, Tonia Gosselin and husband Craig and the late Mary Friend; grandfather of Joey and Jessie and great grandfather of Julianna. Visitation Thursday 4-6 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Burial in R.I. Veteran Cemetery will be private. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
