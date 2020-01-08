|
|
FRIEND, MICHAEL J.
78, of Cranston passed January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Doris (Chabot) Friend; father of John Friend and partner Bradley Cruz, Tonia Gosselin and husband Craig and the late Mary Friend; grandfather of Joey and Jessie and great grandfather of Julianna. Visitation Thursday 4-6 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Burial in R.I. Veteran Cemetery will be private. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020