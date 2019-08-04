|
|
HANRAHAN, MICHAEL J.
87, of Providence and formerly of Barrington and Bridgehampton, New York passed peacefully with his family at his side on August 1, 2019. Mike was born in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late Michael and Bridget (Flynn) Hanrahan. He was the husband of Joan (McNamara) Hanrahan. He was a graduate of Fordham University, held two MBA degrees, and served in the United States Army with the rank of First Lieutenant. Mike was also a member of both the New Jersey and Rhode Island Army National Guard.
Mike and his wife Joan, the love of his life, relocated to Barrington in 1963 where they lived for 55 years and raised their family of five children. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Mike retired from the State of Rhode Island Department of Labor as Assistant Director of the Division of Workers Compensation. He was also a Licensed Insurance Adjuster for over 60 years and was a General Manager for Tennis Rhode Island.
Mike's love was his family who was his "team", but he loved almost every sport there is which began in the Bronx where he excelled in both baseball and basketball. Living in the shadow of Yankee Stadium during the golden age of baseball in New York, Mike was the youngest recruit at the age of 19 to the New York Nationals Baseball Club. He also coached several championship basketball teams while working his way through college. He was a member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials and was well known in Rhode Island as a sports official for both basketball and baseball in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League and CYO League for over 50 years. As enthusiastic a sports fan as he was a sports official, Mike enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in basketball, football, soccer and hockey. Mike was also a season ticket holder from day one to the Providence Bruins, and he enjoyed the games with his fellow Section 110 fans for many years.
Mike also enjoyed his time navigating the waters of Rhode Island and vacationing at the ocean in Bridgehampton. He and Joan and his faithful black lab Max could be found travelling the beaches from Barrington to Bridgehampton. Always up for a good joke, Mike especially enjoyed being mistaken for Gene Hackman and was known to sign an autograph or two only in his own name leaving people bewildered.
He is also survived by his five children: Michael B. Hanrahan (Joan 'McCorry' Hanrahan), Joan Hanrahan-Miller (Jim Miller), Noelle Hanrahan (Maryanne Hohenstein), Natalie 'Hanrahan' Gray (Terrence Gray), and Colin Hanrahan (Marc Harrison). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Thomas Hanrahan, Michael Hanrahan, Cameron Gray, Ian Gray, Miranda Hanrahan Beach, Miles Hohenstein, Jaime Miller, Jessica Miller, Kayla Miller and Jaylee Miller.
The family would also like to express their enormous gratitude to the excellent caring staff and administration of The Bethany Home and the kind compassionate care provided by Independence Home Health Care and
Kindred Hospice.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 4-7 pm at Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street, Providence, Rhode Island. Burial with Military Honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence (bgcprov.org) or . Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019