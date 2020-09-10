1/1
Michael J. O'Hern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Hern, Michael J.
82, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Patricia (McVay) O'Hern to whom he was married for 56 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Francis V. and Jeannette J. (Martel) O'Hern.
He was a Rhode Island National Guard Special Forces Veteran during the Vietnam War. Mr. O'Hern was an Industrial Arts Teacher for the Pawtucket School Department. He was the owner and operator of O'Hern Construction Company and the Eastern Mass Concrete Corporation. He was a former Chairman of the Board of Selectman for the Town of Rehoboth and retired as the former Building Commissioner. He was also one of the founding members of the Fox Lee Farm Polo Club. Mr. O'Hern moved to Rehoboth in 1966 where he became an avid farmer until his passing.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Sean P. O'Hern and his wife Pamela of Lincoln and Michael T. O'Hern of Rehoboth, five grandchildren, Kyle and Abigail O'Hern, Ashley Stanley, Brendan and Ian O'Hern, one sister, Janet Walker and her husband Garen of Lincoln and three nieces, Susan Fisk, Julia Gribbin and Katherine Walker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved