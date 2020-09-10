O'Hern, Michael J.

82, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Patricia (McVay) O'Hern to whom he was married for 56 years.

Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Francis V. and Jeannette J. (Martel) O'Hern.

He was a Rhode Island National Guard Special Forces Veteran during the Vietnam War. Mr. O'Hern was an Industrial Arts Teacher for the Pawtucket School Department. He was the owner and operator of O'Hern Construction Company and the Eastern Mass Concrete Corporation. He was a former Chairman of the Board of Selectman for the Town of Rehoboth and retired as the former Building Commissioner. He was also one of the founding members of the Fox Lee Farm Polo Club. Mr. O'Hern moved to Rehoboth in 1966 where he became an avid farmer until his passing.

Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Sean P. O'Hern and his wife Pamela of Lincoln and Michael T. O'Hern of Rehoboth, five grandchildren, Kyle and Abigail O'Hern, Ashley Stanley, Brendan and Ian O'Hern, one sister, Janet Walker and her husband Garen of Lincoln and three nieces, Susan Fisk, Julia Gribbin and Katherine Walker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store