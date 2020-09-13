Porcaro, Michael, J
Houlton, WI
April 9,1963 - August 31, 2020
Mike courageously fought cancer for 11 years and fell asleep in death on August 31, 2020. He cherished the ability to see both his children get married, meet his two grandchildren, and enjoy retirement.
Mike grew up in West Warwick, Rhode Island in a large family. He married the love of his life, Lynnette on September 19, 1987. They welcomed 2 children whom he loved dearly. As a career UPSer, the family moved around the country making lifelong friends along the way. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1996.
Mike made a deep impression on those around him with his kind and generous heart. His door was always open; allowing a place for people to gather and feel at home. He deeply loved his God Jehovah, his family & friends.
Mike loved teaching the truths he learned from the Bible and had an unwavering faith in God's promise for the future found at Revelation 21:4, where God promises to wipe out death, pain and suffering forever. We patiently yet eagerly await the day we can be with Mike again. Until then, we will miss his contagious laugh, smile and off-key singing to his favorite songs.
He is survived by his wife, Lynnette; daughter, Lauren (Donald Peach); son, Andrew (Elsa); grandchildren, Wyatt Peach & Amalia Porcaro. Loving Brother to: Christine Petrarca, Lisa (Valentino) Farone, David (Lisa)Porcaro, Mari Bianco, John (Tati) Porcaro; sister-in-law, Julia Porcaro. Many nieces, nephews, friends, adopted sons and daughters. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Norma; brother, Chuck; Brother-in-law, John Petrarca.
Please join us online via Zoom Meeting on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm CT for a Video Tribute followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm CT (Zoom User ID: 830 9813 4465).
Direct Memorial Stream Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83098134465#success
Please visit Mike's Memorial page for all details and to leave a message for his family: https://everloved.com/life-of/michael-porcaro/