SAM, MICHAEL J.
57, of Johnston, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lynne (Garofolini) Sam. Born in Providence, he was the loving son of Anna (Troccoli) Sam and the late Jerome Sam.
Mike worked as a master stonemason for Stone & Lime Masonry Restoration Services and previously worked for East Coast Masonry. He was a member of Bricklayers Local 1.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his stepson, Zachary John David Dion; his three siblings, Marcine McGirr and her husband Bill, Jerome Sam, Jr. and Cheryl Roccio; two nieces; and two nephews.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 4 – 7p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019