THACKER, JR., MICHAEL J.
37, of Barrington, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020. He was the beloved son of Patricia A. (Carroll) and Michael J. Thacker of Barrington.
Born in Providence, he was a lifelong resident of Barrington.
Michael, a Sergeant in the United States Army, proudly served two tours in Iraq and one tour in South Korea. He was awarded the Combat Action Badge with two Iraq Campaign Stars. He enjoyed fishing and playing soccer, and was an avid Boston sports fan.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his two children, Rylan Thacker and Brayden Thacker; a sister, Shae Goodhue, and her husband Christopher of Barrington; a niece, Finley Goodhue; and a nephew, Owen Goodhue. He was the grandson of William L. Carroll of Riverside and the late Barbara H. Carroll and the late James and Katherine Thacker.
Michael is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Michael's memory to St. Andrew's School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington, RI 02806, would be deeply appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020