Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
135 Beach Avenue
Warwick, RI
Michael J. "Magic Mike," Venditto

Michael J. "Magic Mike," Venditto Obituary
VENDITTO, MICHAEL J., "MAGIC MIKE,"
age 75, of South Pond Drive, Coventry, and formerly of Warwick, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Kent County Memorial Hospital. He was the companion of Joan H. Laborio.
Born in San Luis Obisbo, California, a son of the late John G. and Marjorie L. (Renick) Venditto, he lived in Warwick before moving to Coventry in 1994. He was a graduate of Providence College, and served with the U.S. Army Reserves.
Michael was a self-employed tax preparer for over forty years.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by two brothers, Stephen J. Venditto of West Warwick and John G. Venditto, Jr. of Warwick; and three sisters, Deborah A. Leamy, Barbara M. DeGregorio, and Gina M. Muto, all of Warwick. He was pre-deceased by Daniel J. "Danny" Laborio, son of Joan H. Laborio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
