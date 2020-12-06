MORGAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Michael James Morgan of 85 Briggs Street Cranston passed away on December 2, 2020 at Kent County Memorial Hospital. He was 31 years old. He is survived by his mother and father, Serena and Al Harbaugh; brother and sister, George Morgan and Aya-Lee Murrells as well as grandmother Adelina Cabral and uncle Daniel Cabral. Condolences can be sent to 50 Colonial Ave Cranston, RI 02910. Funeral Services will be private. To read the complete obituary or sign the online guestbook visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.