1/1
Michael James Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Michael James Morgan of 85 Briggs Street Cranston passed away on December 2, 2020 at Kent County Memorial Hospital. He was 31 years old. He is survived by his mother and father, Serena and Al Harbaugh; brother and sister, George Morgan and Aya-Lee Murrells as well as grandmother Adelina Cabral and uncle Daniel Cabral. Condolences can be sent to 50 Colonial Ave Cranston, RI 02910. Funeral Services will be private. To read the complete obituary or sign the online guestbook visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butterfield Home And Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved