Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael K. Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael K. Barber Obituary
BARBER, MICHAEL K.
63, Died October 2, 2019. Husband of Kim (Fraser) Barber. Son of the late Philip H. Sr. and Barbara J. (Moore) Barber. Brother of Philip H. Barber Jr. (Valerie), Kenneth J. Barber (Lorri), and Maureen Moore.
Visiting hours: Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with funeral service at 4:00 PM at Iannotti Funeral Home- MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (RTE. 3), Coventry. For Full Obituary Please Visit IANNOTTIFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries