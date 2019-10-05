|
BARBER, MICHAEL K.
63, Died October 2, 2019. Husband of Kim (Fraser) Barber. Son of the late Philip H. Sr. and Barbara J. (Moore) Barber. Brother of Philip H. Barber Jr. (Valerie), Kenneth J. Barber (Lorri), and Maureen Moore.
Visiting hours: Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with funeral service at 4:00 PM at Iannotti Funeral Home- MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (RTE. 3), Coventry. For Full Obituary Please Visit IANNOTTIFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019