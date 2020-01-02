|
KERRIGAN, JR., MICHAEL
64, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 due to illness. He was the beloved husband of Maggie (Leonard) Kerrigan, and the husband of the late Ann (Brownstein) Kerrigan. Their blended family included four children, Tiffany and Matthew Kerrigan, and Michael and Julia Doria. He was the loving son of Michael and Catherine "Kay" (Wisnom) Kerrigan, Sr. Mike was a gifted musician and first-rate sound technician. He started playing guitar at Warwick Veterans Memorial High School, and attended URI, studying engineering before deciding music was his passion. He played a variety of musical genres in many different bands including Crystal Voyage, House Party, Madison Avenue, Secret Agents, Spunk and the Authentic's, The Shirelles, Scarlet, Big Grass Bed, and more. In 1982, he moved to south Florida as a sound engineer later starting his own sound and lighting company, FLA Sound Systems, Inc. He worked with many national acts and was very well respected. Many sound people benefited from Michael's mentoring. He is also survived by his brother John Kerrigan, and sisters Noreen Kerrigan Rosa and Maryellen Worrall.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020