Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600

Michael L. Volino


1992 - 2020
Michael L. Volino Obituary
VOLINO, MICHAEL L.
Michael Louis Volino, age 27 of Decatur, GA formerly of Rhode Island passed away with his parents by his side Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Emory- Decatur Hospital, Decatur, GA. Born in Providence, RI, he was the beloved son of Michael Joseph and Stephanie N. (Jalbert) Volino. He was always working on cars from a young age that love grew into a professional career as a mechanic. If you do what you love you never work a day in your life. Besides his parents he leaves a sister Tara Volino and his treasured niece Julianna. Michael's services were private and at the convenience of his family. Donations in his memory can be made to the . For additional information or online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
