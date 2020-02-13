|
VOLINO, MICHAEL L.
Michael Louis Volino, age 27 of Decatur, GA formerly of Rhode Island passed away with his parents by his side Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Emory- Decatur Hospital, Decatur, GA. Born in Providence, RI, he was the beloved son of Michael Joseph and Stephanie N. (Jalbert) Volino. He was always working on cars from a young age that love grew into a professional career as a mechanic. If you do what you love you never work a day in your life. Besides his parents he leaves a sister Tara Volino and his treasured niece Julianna. Michael's services were private and at the convenience of his family. Donations in his memory can be made to the . For additional information or online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020