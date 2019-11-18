|
MATTIACE, MICHAEL, JR.
67, of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael Mattiace, Sr. and Gilda (Lolli) Mattiace.
He is survived by his brother, David Mattiace; and his sister, Deborah Mattiace.
Michael's funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 4 – 7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019