Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
Michael Mattiace Jr. Obituary
MATTIACE, MICHAEL, JR.
67, of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael Mattiace, Sr. and Gilda (Lolli) Mattiace.
He is survived by his brother, David Mattiace; and his sister, Deborah Mattiace.
Michael's funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 4 – 7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019
