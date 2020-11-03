1/1
Michael McPhillips
McPHILLIPS, MICHAEL
60, of Waverly, NY passed away on the 30th of October, 2020 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Bernice McPhillips.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Strong; son, Mitchel McPhillips; his three grandchildren, Olivia Strong, Waylon Strong and Logan McPhillips; as well as his siblings, John "Micky" McPhillips (Sally), Susan Gervais (Stephen), Linda McPhillips Bush, Mark McPhillips (Carol) and Matthew McPhillips (Lori); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was born in Providence, Rhode Island and grew up in Cranston, he attended Bishop Hendricken High School. He made many of his lifelong friends during years in Saint Matthew's CYO.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the future when friends and family who loved him can gather safely. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Those wishing to send a message of Sympathy to Michael's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
