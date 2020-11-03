McPHILLIPS, MICHAEL
60, of Waverly, NY passed away on the 30th of October, 2020 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Bernice McPhillips.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Strong; son, Mitchel McPhillips; his three grandchildren, Olivia Strong, Waylon Strong and Logan McPhillips; as well as his siblings, John "Micky" McPhillips (Sally), Susan Gervais (Stephen), Linda McPhillips Bush, Mark McPhillips (Carol) and Matthew McPhillips (Lori); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was born in Providence, Rhode Island and grew up in Cranston, he attended Bishop Hendricken High School. He made many of his lifelong friends during years in Saint Matthew's CYO.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the future when friends and family who loved him can gather safely. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
