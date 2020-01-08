|
|
MUKSIAN, MICHAEL "MIKE"
92, of Parkway Ave, Cranston, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Armenag and Victoria (Azoian) Muksian.
Mike enjoyed spending time at the card table with friends, and competitors, at St. Mary's Feast Society. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and boxing, and also fought as an amateur himself. He also cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At 16, Mike signed aboard the merchant marine ship SS Frederick Lykes. Sailing for a year until he was 17, Mike joined the U.S. Navy with his parents' blessing, and signature, serving during WW-II. After the war he lived at home with his parents on Arch St., Providence, and worked at Arman's Hardware on Broad St., Providence, before joining United Wire in Cranston for five years during the Korean War. He also began tending bar part-time at Club El Rio thanks to his friend and future business partner, Peter Porazzo; by 21 Mike owned his first club. The two friends started their own vending machine business, Atlas Music. This led to a long list of future establishments he owned and operated, including Almonte's, Topp's Gaylord, The Baby Grand Lounge, The Sirloin Pit, The Driftwood, and his favorite restaurant, The Helm.
Mike leaves behind his 2 sons, George Muksian (Peggy) of Naples, FL, and Michael "Mickey" Muksian, Jr. of Narragansett; his brother Robert Muksian (Barbara) of Cranston; 5 grandchildren, Courtney Horley (Brian), Paul Farley, Aram Muksian (Maria), Daniel Muksian and Jessica Kitchen; 6 great-grandchildren, Tatum, Cooper, Ethan, Maryn, Marco and Ava. He was predeceased by his cherished baby daughter Elizabeth, and his beloved Louise DesGranges, mother of Karen Kitchen (Harry).
His Funeral Service to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Friday, January 10th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, followed by burial with military honors at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours are Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI, 02909.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020