Michael Nicholas Colabella
COLABELLA, MICHAEL NICHOLAS
Husband of the late Vi (Corbeil) Colabella, died on July 06, 2020. Besides his sister Carmela Bonetti of Texas, he is survived by his three children: Judy Colabella and her husband Walter Palen of Katy, Texas; Nancy Murray and her husband Edmund of Warwick; Michael A Colabella and his wife Virginia of Warwick; seven grandchildren: Alyssa Rae Cardi and her fiancé Ben Schwalb of Delaware, Danielle Fagan and her husband Robert of South Kingstown, Shannon Colabella Damiao and her husband Fabio of North Providence, Michael R Colabella and Daniel J Colabella of Warwick and Jeffrey Palen and his wife Tania of Texas and Benjamin Palen of Texas; three great-grandchildren: Mia Lynn Fagan, Samantha Fagan and Tiago Damiao. Services will be private. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Hurd
