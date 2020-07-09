COLABELLA, MICHAEL NICHOLAS
Husband of the late Vi (Corbeil) Colabella, died on July 06, 2020. Besides his sister Carmela Bonetti of Texas, he is survived by his three children: Judy Colabella and her husband Walter Palen of Katy, Texas; Nancy Murray and her husband Edmund of Warwick; Michael A Colabella and his wife Virginia of Warwick; seven grandchildren: Alyssa Rae Cardi and her fiancé Ben Schwalb of Delaware, Danielle Fagan and her husband Robert of South Kingstown, Shannon Colabella Damiao and her husband Fabio of North Providence, Michael R Colabella and Daniel J Colabella of Warwick and Jeffrey Palen and his wife Tania of Texas and Benjamin Palen of Texas; three great-grandchildren: Mia Lynn Fagan, Samantha Fagan and Tiago Damiao. Services will be private. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com