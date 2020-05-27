|
NORIGIAN, SR., MICHAEL
92, of Cranston R.I. passed away peacefully May 21, 2020 at Briarcliff Manor. Michael was the beloved husband of Kooncha Norigian for the past 46 years. Born in Providence R.I. He was born first generation of survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
Michael was the late son of Khachador and Shooshan Norigian. He was the brother to the late Agavne Berberian and Robert Norigian.
Besides his wife Kooncha, he is survived by his loving children. Michael Norigian, Jr. and his wife Aimee of Cranston. Robert Norigian and his wife Sabine Moritz of Barrington, and Annalisa Papa and her husband Robert Papa, Jr. Michael is survived by his 7 grandchildren who he cherished deeply. Michael was a family man. He loved classical music. He was also an avid violin player.
The funeral service will be private. A celebration honoring his life will be planned at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020