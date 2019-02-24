Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Michael Popowich Obituary
POPOWICH, MICHAEL
37, of Pawtucket died Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Hope Health Hospice surrounded by his family and friends. Mikey was the loving husband of Kate E. Finegan and adored by his children Adalia, 8 and Callum, 4. He is survived by his parents Mary-Ellyn (Carpenter) and Michael Popowich,brother Steve, his wife Amber, nieces Emily and Grace of Richmond, and brother Dave of Providence
Visiting hours will be held Sunday March 3, 2019 between 12-4 pm at Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, N. Scituate, RI.
The Michael Popowich Memorial Fund is set up at Navigant Credit Union locations and online at paypal.me/popowichfamilyfund; additional details and full obituary to be posted at winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
