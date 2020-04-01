|
GALLUCCI, MICHAEL R.
63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday March 27, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. Born in Providence, he was a son of Carmine Gallucci and Norma (Orabona) Gallucci. Besides his parents, he is survived by his children; Alexandra Gallucci and wife Megan, Michael Gallucci and fiancée Kimberly and Brandon Caparco. He was the brother of Donna Gallucci, Doug Gallucci, Cheryl Edmonds and husband Mark and Gerry Fraga. His funeral and burial were private. Memorial donations may be made to Philip Hulitar 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020