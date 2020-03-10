|
PIERSON, MICHAEL R. Sr.
71, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Lionel A. and Teresa L. (Graziosi) Pierson.
Michael was the loving father of Jeana Calise (Dan), Andrea Fiorillo (Chris), and Michael R. Pierson Jr. (Sara). Michael was the proud grandfather of 8, soon to be 9, and great grandfather of 1.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM from the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment with Military Honors at RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary visit IANNOTTIFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020