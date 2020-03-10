Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map

Michael R. Pierson Sr.

Michael R. Pierson Sr. Obituary
PIERSON, MICHAEL R. Sr.
71, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Lionel A. and Teresa L. (Graziosi) Pierson.
Michael was the loving father of Jeana Calise (Dan), Andrea Fiorillo (Chris), and Michael R. Pierson Jr. (Sara). Michael was the proud grandfather of 8, soon to be 9, and great grandfather of 1.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM from the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment with Military Honors at RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary visit IANNOTTIFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
