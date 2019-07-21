|
|
REO, MICHAEL
passed away on July 18, 2019 at Kent County Hospital following a brief illness. He was 90.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy (Rawlinson) Reo and their children: Pamela Reo; Rebecca Reo & her partner, Terri Birmingham; Thomas Reo & his wife, Lisa Reo, and Joy Reo. The son of the late Angelo & Madeline (Quinte) Reo, he was the brother of the late Asunta "Sue" Altrui, Mary "Mae" Colicurcio, Cosmo Reo, Bartholomew "Bob" Reo, Antoinette Sabetta and Angelo Reo, Jr. He also leaves behind one sister-in-law, Margaret (Natalizia) Reo and many nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Johnston, RI and was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served as a Corporal during the Korean War. He also served as Special Police Officer with the Coventry Police Department for many years. Along with his brothers Bartholomew and Angelo, he owned and operated Reo's Greenhouses, a wholesale florist business, until 1991.
A private service and burial with military honors will be conducted on Monday, July 22. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019