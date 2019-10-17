|
Pinto, Michael Robert,
26, of Foster, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Michael R. Pinto, Jr. and Dawn M. (Perez) Pinto, and cherished brother of Danielle Pinto.
He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Irving and Ann (Kelley) Perez and paternal grandparents, Michael R. and Nancy (Falco) Pinto, Sr. and step grandmother, Cheryl Pinto, as well as his aunts, Ann Marie Kenney, Julie Pinto, Heather Shelby and Merrie Jo Shelby.
He was a son taken to soon, loved by his family and friends, and always willing to help anyone in need. He was a gentle soul with a kind heart who will never be forgotten. He is forever etched in our hearts, waiting until we can be together again for eternity.
Mike was a 2012 graduate of Ponaganset High School.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 am in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 5:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scituate Animal Shelter, where Michael often volunteered, 106 George Washington Highway, Clayville, RI 02815 in his memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019