Guglielmo, Michael S.
78, of Green Hill, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away on October 31st. Son of the late Salvatore and Sadie (Scorca) Guglielmo. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary Catherine (Carr), children Michael, Robert (Moira McCool), Daniel (Barbara), David (Joanna DeMartin), Catherine and 7 grandchildren.
Michael grew up in Corona, Queens, graduated from Fairfield University and received his MSW from Fordham. He worked as a family/marital therapist in Fairfield for nearly 40 years.
A service will be held on November 23rd at 11am at the Barrington Congregational Church, 461 County Road, Barrington, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019