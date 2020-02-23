The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400

Michael S. Iovino

Michael S. Iovino Obituary
IOVINO, MICHAEL S.
60, of 568A Maple Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully at home on February 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved long-time partner of Traci A. Hedges of Barrington.
Born in Providence, the son of Alex Iovino and the late Karleen (Hulme) Iovino, he lived in Barrington for the last 10 years, previously residing in Riverside for most of his life.
Michael attended East Providence High School. He worked as an operator at the East Providence Wastewater Treatment Facility in Riverside. He enjoyed being outdoors, taking leisurely walks on the bike path or sitting by his fire pit with family and friends. He also loved being by the water, whether it was simply doing his crossword puzzles down by the beach in Riverside or by traveling with Traci to his two favorite vacation spots, Provincetown and Martha's Vineyard.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Melissa L. Iovino of Riverside, and her husband, Thomas J. Cardente; step-daughter Makayla M. Carr of Providence and her two children Zara and Hope, his 3 sisters, Cheryl Almeida of Cumberland, Lynn Iovino of Providence, and Maria Iovino of North Providence; nephews and niece, Joey Tiberi of Cranston, James Almeida of Cumberland, and Nicolette Tiberi of Providence; He was the father of the late Terrance Iovino.
A private graveside burial will be held in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Michael's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline PL, Brookline, MA 02445 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
