VAN LEESTEN, MICHAEL S.
80, of Providence, passed away on August 23, 2019 in his home city.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29 at First Unitarian Church at 1 Benevolent St., Providence. During a private burial with family Monday, Michael was laid to rest by his brother's side at the Little Greenville Cemetery..
Michael was born in Providence to Hendrik J. M. van Leesten and Kathrine Alberta Smith on July 29, 1939. He graduated in 1957 from Hope High School where he played varsity basketball. From 1957 until 1961, he served as a communications specialist in France for the United States Air Force. In 1965, he graduated from Rhode Island College where he starred on the varsity basketball team. He served as the Executive Director of Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Rhode Island, which he helped found, for more than 15 years until 1985. In addition to his work as a consultant for his eponymous firm Van Leesten Associates, he served as the Director of Planning and Development for the City of Providence for two years. He then served as the Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe from 1994 until 2006. From 2006 until his passing, he resumed his role as the Executive Director of OIC. Over the past 50 years, he was a board member of numerous organizations including the Board of Regents, Peerless Precision, and Fleet Bank. He was awarded honorary doctorate degrees from Roger Williams College, Rhode Island College, and the University of Rhode Island.
A known activist in the civil rights movement, Michael returned to RI to be a strong local leader and an advocate for housing and educational opportunities, He was and will continue to be a beloved and admired member of his community. His energy and smile will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.
Michael is preceded in death by his brother Karriem Muhammad (ne Hendrik van Leesten Jr.) and both his parents.
Michael is survived by his former spouses Natalie E. Brown, Andrea G. Van Leesten, and Paula M. Van Leesten; his children Jill, Michael J., Ayyub Y. B., and Andrew H. Van Leesten and his wife Veronica Faña, Jordan M.S. Van Leesten, and Alexis T. Brown; his beloved grandchildren Aliza K., Aaron B., Az-Zubair A. A. and Huria T. Van Leesten; and his brother Rashad Munir.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to OIC of Rhode Island, 461 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02907 (http://oicrhodeisland.org/donate/)
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019