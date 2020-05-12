|
|
SALTZMAN, MICHAEL
75, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home. Born in Providence, RI, a son of the late Arthur and Sally (Gellerman) Saltzman, he was a longtime resident of Columbia, MD, previously living in Cranston, RI. He graduated from Cranston East High School and from the University of Rhode Island in 1967 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He obtained his first Master's Degree in Computer Science/Operations Research from American University in 1974 and his second from John Hopkins University in 1987.
Michael worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) Department of Defense (DOD) in Fort Meade, MD from 1967 to 1990. He was the founder and Chief Technology Officer of Training Etc. in Columbia until 2015, at which time the business was acquired by the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Training Centers. Michael remained with the UMBC until retiring in June 2018. Over the course of his life, Michael developed extensive course materials in various computer languages, which the DOD, National Training Vendors, and numerous universities have used as instructional materials. In 2002, Prentice Hall published two of his books, Modern Perl Programing and Perl NET. Michael was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and enjoyed reading. However, his greatest passion and joy was following the Boston Red Sox and he could reel off player histories and statistics going back decades.
Dear brother of Judy Bergel and her husband, Arthur, of Cranston, and the late Joel Saltzman. Loving uncle of Steven Bergel, Lori Kreidberg, Rhonda Ward, Brian Saltzman, Lisa Love and Jodi Siegel. Cherished companion of Nancy Valley. Michael will be missed by his many close friends and extended family.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020