Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St Barnabas Church
Post Rd
Warwick, RI
Michael Salvatore Zompa


1961 - 2019
Michael Salvatore Zompa Obituary
Zompa, Michael Salvatore
Mike lost his courageous battle with cancer on July 21,2019 at the age of 58. He recently retired from Amgen and moved from Coventry to Florida-his lifelong dream. He grew up in North Providence and previously worked at Amtrol, General Dynamics, and the Providence Journal. Mike leaves behind his wife Dee, 2 adult children Michael and Nicole, 7 grandchildren, 6 siblings, and many cousins, relatives and friends. Besides enjoying time with family, Mike loved to fish, golf, shoot pool, and create unique furniture pieces. He will be truly missed. Memorial mass Saturday 8/10 at 11:00 AM. St Barnabas Church Post Rd Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
