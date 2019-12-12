Home

St Augustine's Parish
639 Mount Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 831-3503
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
639 Mt. Pleasant Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Michael T. Grace Obituary
GRACE, MICHAEL T.
58, of Gainesville, FL, passed away December 5, 2019. He was the son of Albert and Lorraine Doyle of Scituate and the late Arthur Grace of FL. Besides his parents he leaves his sister Wanda Rossi of Providence and her sons Gian and Nicholas Rossi. Michael was a special young man who lived a blessed and happy life. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 14th at 8am at St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Donations in his memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
