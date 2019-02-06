Home

O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Michael Keefe
Michael Keefe
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Church
3609 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
Michael T. Keefe Obituary
KEEFE, MICHAEL T.
35, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, February 2, 2019 after a courageous seven month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Providence, he was the loving son of Paula M. (Fleurant) Keefe and the late Peter M. Keefe.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Daniel Keefe and his wife, Andrea (Ricci), and their children Sydney (godchild) and Kendall, Kevin Keefe and his wife, Corissa (Comstock), and their children Nicholas, Claydon and the late Paige Marie, his mother's longtime companion, Jeffrey Polucha, and his children, Kate Medeiros, and her children, Olivia and Benjamin, and Daniel Polucha and his fiancée, Courtney Paquin, and their children, Raeleigh and Oaklyn (godchild). The funeral will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to RI Foundation – Michael T. Keefe Youth Aviation Fund, 1 Union Station, Providence, RI 02903 (www.rifoundation.org). For complete obituary, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
