Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael T. MacNeil


1921 - 2019
Michael T. MacNeil Obituary
MacNEIL, MICHAEL T.
98, passed away on November 28, 2019. He was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on October 4, 1921 the son of Michael and Nora (Ling) MacNeil. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the invasion of Normandy, and was later Honorably Discharged in 1943. He later emigrated to the United States to marry Jean M. Peach and settled in Cranston where they lived for 65 years. He was employed by the American Tourister Company in Warren until his retirement. He was also a member of the Rhode Island Shriners and a 44 year member of the Harmony Lodge #9 F.&A.M. He is survived by his daughter Diane MacNeil, a brother Gerard and sister Teresa of Glace Bay, Novia Scotia, and a niece Janet Holland of Cranston. His funeral will be held on Friday December 6th at 11:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Johnston. Visitation will be held on Friday morning for 1 hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00am. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
