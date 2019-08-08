|
MICHAUD, MICHAEL T.
40, of Harrisville, RI passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is the beloved
son of Lucien A. and Pamela J. (Pennington) Michaud and brother of Marc C. Michaud.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 10 th at 10AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. John The Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, RI. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visiting hours are on Friday, August 9 th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 8, 2019