Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Church
63 Church St
Slatersville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Michaud


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Michaud Obituary
MICHAUD, MICHAEL T.
40, of Harrisville, RI passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is the beloved
son of Lucien A. and Pamela J. (Pennington) Michaud and brother of Marc C. Michaud.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 10 th at 10AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. John The Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, RI. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visiting hours are on Friday, August 9 th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now