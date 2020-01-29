Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Fair Street
View Map
Michael T. Sargeant Obituary
SARGEANT, MICHAEL T.,
51, passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved son of Joan E. (Merewether) Sargeant and the late Walter J. Sargeant. Michael was formally employed as a metal caster for AIM Products. He was a graduate of Pilgrim High School and an avid golfer and sports fan. He was the devoted father of Sarah L. Sargeant; brother of Steven W. Sargeant and Gregory P. Sargeant. His funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Church, Fair Street at 10 am. Burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
