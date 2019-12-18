Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Rd.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
St. Ann Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiBenedetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas DiBenedetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thomas DiBenedetto Obituary
DiBENEDETTO, MICHAEL THOMAS
46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14th. He is survived by his father, Richard (Dick) DiBenedetto; mother, Crystal McNulty; brother Nikolas; niece Brooke; longtime girlfriend Maria Buccieri; and many, many wonderful friends.
Mike was a friend to all who knew him and could light up a room with his smile and laugh. A skilled contractor, he was business partners for many years with his father in DicRis Builders, Inc. and owned Lot Maintenance by Mike, doing landscaping and then plowing snow during his favorite time of year, Christmas. He was an active member of the Rhode Island Builders Association.
Mike loved his construction equipment and his trucks, working in his yard and tending to his gardens in the summer. He would help anyone who needed it, at a moment's notice, and gave the best hugs. To know Mike was to love him and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 4-8 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -