DiBENEDETTO, MICHAEL THOMAS
46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14th. He is survived by his father, Richard (Dick) DiBenedetto; mother, Crystal McNulty; brother Nikolas; niece Brooke; longtime girlfriend Maria Buccieri; and many, many wonderful friends.
Mike was a friend to all who knew him and could light up a room with his smile and laugh. A skilled contractor, he was business partners for many years with his father in DicRis Builders, Inc. and owned Lot Maintenance by Mike, doing landscaping and then plowing snow during his favorite time of year, Christmas. He was an active member of the Rhode Island Builders Association.
Mike loved his construction equipment and his trucks, working in his yard and tending to his gardens in the summer. He would help anyone who needed it, at a moment's notice, and gave the best hugs. To know Mike was to love him and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 4-8 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019