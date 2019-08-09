|
|
|
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE MICHAEL THOMAS VARONE Life is not measured by the years you live, but by the hearts that you touch and the smiles you create. In the short time that you were here with us, you accomplished more than others who have lived decades longer. While we miss you dearly, you continue to inspire us with your spirit, your joy of life and your goodness. You will forever be on our minds and in our hearts. Happy 30th birthday. LOVE ALWAYS, MOM, DAD AND NICK
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019