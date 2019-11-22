Home

Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc.
398 Willett Avenue
Riverside, RI 02915-0305
(401) 433-2300
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
108 Washington Rd.
Barrington, RI
Michael W. Adamowicz


1957 - 2019
Adamowicz, Michael W.
62, of Riverside, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. He was a son of Walter W. and Ann B. (Renquin) Adamowicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke's Church, 108 Washington Rd., Barrington, RI on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Thundermist Health Center - Michael Adamowicz Fund, 171 Service Ave. Bldg #2, Warwick, RI 02886 or online at www.thundermisthealth.org/donate. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit Smithmason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
