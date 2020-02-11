Home

Michael W. "Grumpy" Dyer


1957 - 2020
Michael W. "Grumpy" Dyer Obituary
Dyer, Michael W "Grumpy"
Michael W Dyer, 62, of Riverside RI, died Sunday, February 9 2020 at his home in Carson City, Nevada surrounded by his loved ones.
He leaves behind his daughter, Sandra Dyer, his son , David Dyer, ex wife of 25 years and mother of Sandra and David. Michael also had 4 grandchildren, and a great grandchild due in May.
Born and raised in Riverside, RI. He was the son of the late Merle and Beatrice Dyer. He also leaves behind 2 sisters, and 4 brothers. He had many nieces and nephews that loved him.
Michael was a lifetime employee of General Electric in Somersworth, NH and then Wilmington NC. He was also a strong advocate for the union.
He is loved and will be forever missed
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
