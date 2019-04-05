TROUT, MICHAEL W.

68, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Briarcliffe Manor Nursing Home in Johnston, RI. He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Martin) Trout of Coventry, RI. He was the son of the late Blanch Trout.

Mike was a hard worker and gave his time to others. He taught at Lighthouse Christian Centre in West Greenwich, Coventry High School and was a driver for Neighborcare in Coventry and for Enterprise at T.F. Green Airport. He volunteered at Christian Hill Church. Mike loved the Lord with all his heart.

Besides his wife Nancy, he is survived by four children:Tracy Williams, Paul Trout, Rachel Grande and step-son Brian McCoombs; one sister: Martha Jo Reddick; seven grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane Pitre.

Family and friends may gather directly at Christian Hill Community Church, 56 Tiogue Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. for his funeral service, followed with a burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. For full obituary and condolences, go to carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2019