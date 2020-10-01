1/1
Michael "Mike" White
1941 - 2020
WHITE, MICHAEL "MIKE"
Born December 27, 1941 passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was the widow of Jacqueline "Jackie" White. They had been married for 45 years before her passing in 2012. He is survived by his daughters Kelly White and Michele Theroux, their spouses and 3 grandchildren: Austin, Ayden, and Savanna, and 2 sisters; Patricia Flaminio and Margaret Gaipo as well as companion Nancy McGovern, her daughter Nathalie Melino and her daughters Lily and Andi who called him "Papa Mike". Mike was an avid animal and nature lover. He especially loved New Hampshire where the family enjoyed countless years of vacations together. Mike will be remembered for his charismatic personality, blue eyes, and a smile larger than life. Those who knew Mike knew how much he treasured the adventures spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services will be held Friday in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Ave, Cranston 02910 at 10:00 am.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
