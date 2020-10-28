1/1
Michaela E. Lynch
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michaela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNCH, MICHAELA E.
19, passed away unexpectedly at Kent County Hospital on October 25, 2020. Michaela is survived by her parents, John W. and Tami Lynch; her sisters, Halee Peloso and Karlie Lynch; and her grandmothers, Joyce Thell and Carol Lynch and many aunts, uncles and cousins She is predeceased by her grandfathers John Thell and John J. Lynch.
Michaela was born on July 23, 2001 in Providence. She graduated from Toll Gate High School in 2019 with her cosmetology license. She was currently employed at Brentwood Assisted Living and Total Look Salon, where she was eager to begin her career as a hairdresser.
Michaela was a little girl with a big heart. She was determined, full of life, and kept everyone entertained with her infectious energy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 306 Cowesett Rd. Warwick. Burial will be private. Calling hours Thursday from 2-6pm in the Urquhart Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave. Warwick. Due to Covid restriction masks must be worn and a limited number of people are allowed in the building & Church at a time. Donations in her memory may be made to MADD RI, 30 Monticello Rd. Pawtucket, RI 02861. Condolences may be left at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 27, 2020
May you find peace and comfort in these difficult times. I send my deepest condolences. Michaela always lit the room with the biggest smile. God bless
Madison LaPlante
Friend
October 27, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Praying for peace at this unimaginable time.
Lynne Seidenberg
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
R.I.P. Michaela. I never met her but she was born 4 days before me, I graduated pilgrim high school same year, and she worked near the assisted living I work at. She seemed like an amazing person. To her family and friends, I am so sorry.
Kiara
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Prayers are with all family and friends. We
are so sorry for your loss.
Barbara Schmidt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved