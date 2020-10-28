LYNCH, MICHAELA E.
19, passed away unexpectedly at Kent County Hospital on October 25, 2020. Michaela is survived by her parents, John W. and Tami Lynch; her sisters, Halee Peloso and Karlie Lynch; and her grandmothers, Joyce Thell and Carol Lynch and many aunts, uncles and cousins She is predeceased by her grandfathers John Thell and John J. Lynch.
Michaela was born on July 23, 2001 in Providence. She graduated from Toll Gate High School in 2019 with her cosmetology license. She was currently employed at Brentwood Assisted Living and Total Look Salon, where she was eager to begin her career as a hairdresser.
Michaela was a little girl with a big heart. She was determined, full of life, and kept everyone entertained with her infectious energy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 306 Cowesett Rd. Warwick. Burial will be private. Calling hours Thursday from 2-6pm in the Urquhart Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave. Warwick. Due to Covid restriction masks must be worn and a limited number of people are allowed in the building & Church at a time. Donations in her memory may be made to MADD RI, 30 Monticello Rd. Pawtucket, RI 02861. Condolences may be left at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org