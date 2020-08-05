AKKAOUI, MICHEL (MITCH)
89, of Bullocks Point Avenue, Riverside Terrace, Riverside, died peacefully on August 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He immigrated to this country in 1956 from Lebanon and settled in Rhode Island to marry his wife of sixty four years, Camille (Tanury) Akkaoui. Together they raised a close and loving family.
Mr. Akkaoui filled his home with music and was a gifted and beloved musician who brought joy to many people with his beautiful voice. He could bring a crowd to tears with his soulful singing or hundreds to their feet to dance for hours.
Michel was a lifelong communicant of St. George Maronite Catholic Church where he served as the Choir Director for many years. His love for his heritage and community knew no bounds, always a willing participant to support the church and its endeavors.
Mr. Akkaoui spent most of his career in the jewelry industry. He was employed at Tanury Industries as their production floor manager. He was instrumental in developing new processes and techniques and streamlining work flow/production. He was a dedicated employee and taught his children the value of hard work.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his children, Michael Akkaoui and his wife Anne of Riverside, Paula Frias and her husband Paul of Barrington and his grandchildren, Anthony Akkaoui, Matthew and Odessa Akkaoui, Tess and Michael Oberg. He also leaves behind his sisters and brother and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Cranston Street, Cranston. A Private Graveside Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Contributions in Mr. Akkaoui's memory to St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston Street, Cranston RI 02920 would be deeply appreciated.