Michele A. (Gaulin) Burdick
BURDICK, MICHELE A. (GAULIN)
71, of West Warwick, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Sub-acute unit in Coventry. For 25 years she was the dedicated and loving wife of Raymond S. Burdick. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Hilda (Taylor) Gaulin, and devoted mother to the late Jason M. Pisano. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Renaud of Punta Gorda, FL and Lee Nicholson of Warwick, 15 nieces and nephews and many cherished and dedicated friends.
Michele worked for Laidlaw Transportation in West Warwick as a special education aide for 28 years before retiring in 2011. Michele was a caring woman who touched the lives of those who knew her. She enjoyed summers on the beach at Bonnet Shores Beach Club, spending time with her friends, family and most of all her canine companions.
The family would like to thank the entire staff on the rehabilitation unit at Riverview for their kind and compassionate care.
In honor of Michele's wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to the Rhode Island SPCA or East Greenwich Animal Protection League.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
