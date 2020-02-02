|
McGARRY, MICHELE A.
76, of Cumberland, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Roderick A. McGarry III. Mr. and Mrs. McGarry would have celebrated their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Cumberland and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Zyons) Kearns.
Mrs. McGarry was a sixth grade teacher in the Cumberland Public School System, and later a kindergarten teacher at Mercymount Country Day School, Cumberland, before retiring. In addition, she also taught drama at St. Jean Baptiste School and St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, North Attleborough, and a former communicant of St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland, where she taught CCD. She was very active for many years in the Theatre Arts Program at Cumberland High School. In addition, she was involved in the Rhode Island College Drama Department while holding numerous lead roles.
Above all, she truly loved being a wife, a mother and grandmother, and tending to her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, Roderick A. McGarry IV (Kristen), of Cumberland, Colleen R. McGarry (David), of Franklin, MA, and Alanna Don (Ethan) of Kensington, MD; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Noah, Taylor, Theodore, Sullivan, Joseph and Mallory Michele; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Polly McDonald. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a very special friend Judy Turcotte.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleborough. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Anthony F. Merlino Scholarship, c/o The Providence College Office of Annual Giving, Harkins Hall 412, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, R.I. 02918-0001, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020