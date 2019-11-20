|
REALI, MICHELE "MIKE"
Age 68, longtime resident of Cranston, RI, died peacefully Sunday night in his sleep at home.
Mike was the son of the late Louis and Esther (Castelli) Reali and brother of retired RI State Trooper Luigi A. Reali. Mike was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, RI.
An accomplished key board musician, Mike had attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA and was a noted pianist having played alongside such notables as Hank Williams Jr., Freddie Fender, and Harry Nielsen. His work as a pianist brought him international notoriety.
Mike Reali was an All State Diver for the Cranston High School West swim team, where he graduated in 1969.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be set by the family. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019