FACHA, MICHELENE
63, died due to complications of Covid 19, Thursday May 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Born in Pawtucket , RI a daughter of the late Evelyn Facha. Michelene graduated with an RN degree from Rhode Island Junior College and was a retired Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Athena (Chris) Fox, sisters Evelyn Facha and Priscilla Facha DiMaio (Paul), grandchildren; Hailey, Giovanni and Gabriella Traynor, nieces and nephews; Tina Facha, Kimberly Ramsey, Nicole Holmes, Emily and Holly Ramsey, Paul M. DiMaio and Stefanie Larivee and many special cousins. Also, special appreciation to friends, Carlotta Kelley and Carol Salvatore.
The family thanks the medical staff at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital for their tireless efforts to care for Michelene. There is a special place in heaven for all medical care staffers and first responders.
MAY THE ANGELS LEAD HER INTO PARADISE WHERE SHE WILL BE EMBRACED BY THE LORD JESUS CHRIST AND OUR LADY OF FATIMA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue Johnston, RI 02919. Her funeral and burial will be private. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2020