NOTARIANNI, MICHELINA "MICKEY" ANGELA
81, of Johnston, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Fredrick Notarianni Sr. Born and raised on Federal Hill in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Gaetano Falco Sr., and Angelina (Pella) Falco.
Mickey was the devoted mother of Fredrick Notarianni Jr., and his husband Michael Miller of Winter Garden, FL, Louis Notarianni of North Providence, Dawn Caparrelli of Cranston and Denis DiVozzi of Smithfield. She was predeceased by her son in-law Robert DiVozzi. Michelina was the cherished grandmother of Michael Caparrelli, Tiffiny Caparrelli, Deric DiVozzi and Bobbie DiVozzi. She also leaves behind her five great-grandchildren. Mickey was the sister of Thelma Drowne of Johnston, the late Gaetano Folco Sr., Irene Abbenante, Domenic Folco and Thomas Folco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial mass on Wednesday, Sept. 16th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in Sacred Exchange Fellowship, 75 Division St., East Greenwich. Her burial and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association of RI, 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102 B, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
