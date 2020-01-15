|
Bonneau, Michelina (Vaccaro)
80, of Cranston, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard A. Bonneau. Born in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Jennie (Vincenza Giordano) Vaccaro.
Michelina worked as a Librarian for the Providence School Department for over twenty years. She was a graduate of Long Island University - C.W. Post Campus, where she received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters for over fifty years and a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Cranston.
She is survived by her beloved children, Nicholas E. Bonneau and his wife Megan Hennigan-Bonneau of Philadelphia, PA, and a brother, Frank Vaccaro and his wife Mary Jane of Sarasota, FL.
Her funeral will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:15AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3-7PM. Interment will take place at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020