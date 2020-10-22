Michelina Rizzo

RIZZO, MICHELINA
93, died Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pietro E. and Angelina (Valente) Rizzo, and the sister of the late Guido G. Rizzo. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joanne A. (Bryson) Rizzo, and her nephews Peter B. Rizzo, Esq. and his wife Gina, and Guy C. Rizzo, Esq. She also leaves her great nieces and nephews, Arianna, Guy, Nick and Trish Rizzo. Mickey's life revolved around her family, learning, teaching, education and travel. After graduating from Classical High School, she received her B.A. from Pembroke College [Brown University] in June of 1948. Mickey started her teaching career in Providence in 1949, where she taught at Kenyon School until transferring to Brigham School in 1956. She enhanced her education by earning a Master of Liberal Arts at Middlebury College in Vermont in 1959. Upon obtaining her Masters, she taught at Central High School from 1960 to 1967, including a 1-year hiatus, receiving an award of the Charles E Merrill Fellowship to study abroad in her beloved Italy, during the 1962-63 academic year. There she studied at the University of Studies of Rome. From Central, Mickey transferred to Classical High School until her retirement in 1982. Throughout her teaching career, she was certified to teach Elementary grades, secondary history and social studies, Latin, French, Italian and Spanish. She was also an active member of the teacher's union and many educational associations.
Any opportunity she had, during her summers off while working and throughout her retirement, Mickey enrolled in classes at various colleges and universities to enhance her study of languages and other interests. Her opportunity to study abroad created her lifelong interest in travel. Usually incorporating an educational component in her travels, Mickey traveled the globe. She visited many continents and countries, but held a special love for Italy, where she still has loving relatives who will miss her dearly.
Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michelina Rizzo's memory to RI Community Food Bank online at rifoodbank.org
or by check to 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 are appreciated. Please reference Michelina Rizzo in the memo. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com