Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
West Warwick, RI
Michelle M. (Horner) Santagata

Michelle M. (Horner) Santagata Obituary
SANTAGATA, MICHELLE M. (HORNER)
50 of Warwick, passed away, at home surrounded by her loving family Sunday, May 12, 2019. Daughter of Paul Horner and Jeanne Beaulieu. She leaves behind her sons Andrew and Matthew Santagata.
Surviving are her grandmother Geraldine Mary Beaulieu, sister Patricia Skorohod (Greg), brother Kevin P. Horner (Lindsay), step mother Linda S. Horner, 2 step brothers Roger Beaulieu (Sherry) and Greg Beaulieu (Andrea), step sister Kristen Beaulieu (Timothy Garthwaite) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by Andy J. Santagata, the father of Andrew and Matthew.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-7 pm at IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 17 at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, West Warwick. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019
